Gary plans to hit the surf with his new Nikon

GARY McEvoy says he is going to feature in more of his own surf shots now he is armed with a new Nikon Key Mission 170 camera.

The well-known local has spent many years capturing other Woolgoolga Longboard Club members, but now he'll be the feature of many of his surf shots.

Gary won the Advocate's I Am Summer Photography Competition with a classic capture of his daughter Hannah playing a game of beach frisbee with the family dog Bonnie on Charlesworth Bay beach.

"I thought to frame the perfect summer shot, the winner would need to combine three elements, a person featuring in the frame, with a dog on the beach," Gary said.

"I was great to pick up the paper off the driveway and see my photo there on Wednesday I cheered running up the driveway."

The image caught the eye of our judging panel, which this year was swamped with more than 300 entries, all perfectly capturing the essence of summer on the Coffs Coast.

View the gallery here and check out the shortlisted images that our judging panel deemed to be the finalists in Saturday's Coffs Coast Advocate on pages 34 and 35.

Thank you again to all of our readers, who entered.