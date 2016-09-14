Gardeners blooming with pride

FOR the past few months they've been planted, pruned, plucked, dug and mowed and this week they were given the official once over.

With clipboard in hand, visiting judge and horticulturist Marianne Paynter, from Gloucester, made the rounds of the gardens entered in this year's Coffs Harbour Garden Club Spring Garden Competition.

Big, small, native, exotic, water-wise, residential, school and commercial gardens were all inspected but entrants will have to wait until Friday night at the Cavanbah Centre to learn the judge's decisions in the many different categories.

So what exactly is a garden judge looking for?

"I guess I'm looking for the passion; this can express itself in different ways," Marianne said.

"It can be seen in the technical aspects, the health of the plants and planting the right plants in the right spot, or it can be more creative. Whether or not the garden looks good from the street, or from inside the house or the overall design of the garden.

"I'm happy to say there's a terrific diversity in the gardens I've seen on the Coffs Coast.

"Being spring, as you would expect the azaleas and annuals are in full bloom, but it's lovely to see the use of so many succulents and bromeliads and even a few crazy combinations of plants.

"The individuality of the gardens is a constant delight, it's the unexpected that is so much fun to discover.

"It's also fun to see the way some of the gardens have changed over time; you can see some of the more formal and structured gardens have evolved and are featuring new favourites and little collections as each gardener's taste changes.

"Gardening is so much more than just plants, it's all about enriching people's lives. I've had the opportunity to meet quite a few Coffs Coast gardeners as I'm going around this week judging. Everyone gardens for different reasons, but if you're out in the garden you're already a winner."

Check Saturday's Coffs Coast Advocate for the names of the winners. A complete list will be on our website. Residential prize winning gardens will be open to the public Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm.