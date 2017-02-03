Galaxy girl aims for the stars

AT HER REGAL BEST: Talia being crowned in Sydney

THERE'S nothing like a pretty girl sashaying down the jetty wearing a crown to turn a few heads.

Beachgoers did double takes this week as 18-year-old Talia Manuel posed for a photo shoot in her winning sash and sparkling tiara.

As one of six NSW finalists in the 2017 Miss Galaxy Pageant, Coffs Coast local Talia is heading to the Gold Coast for the national crowning on April 1.

"I'm just so excited about this opportunity," Talia said.

"I was crowned a state finalist in Sydney just before Christmas and now I'm off to the national level. After that, if I get through, it's off to America."

And it all started with a simple click of the mouse.

"I had just broken up with my boyfriend and was online searching for different things to do. The pageant was one of many random choices that came up and I thought 'why not?' and it's been the best decision."

Talia is quick to point out this is not "just a beauty contest" as the Miss Galaxy Pageant places strong emphasis on philanthropic work.

"As part of the process we need to choose and raise money for a charity. I chose the Make-A-Wish foundation as they work with children. It was a good fit because I'm studying to be a primary school teacher at Southern Cross University."

For a girl who always thought of herself as shy, Talia said the pageant has given her the means to get out of her comfort zone.

"As part of my fund-raising effort I have been getting out in the community, speaking to so many different people, learning so much about my local area. I have just gained so much confidence."

In the selection process to become a state finalist Talia was judged in several categories including swimwear, photo-shoot, evening-wear/fashion, fund raising and a formal interview.

"My mum joked that they might ask me the old question about 'what would you do to create world peace' during the interview but they didn't. It was more about general things like that which got you thinking. And at the final in April we have an "eco ball" where we have to make an eco-friendly outfit and will be discussing issues about the environment."

In 2016 the pageant raised $121,826 for the Make-A-Wish foundation and Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors.