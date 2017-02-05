33°
Funding to improve recreational fishing

Rachel Vercoe | 5th Feb 2017 6:07 AM
Trusts available are funded through the sale of recreational fishing licenses.
HAVE you got a project designed to improve recreational fishing across the state?

Apply for a share of $15 million in NSW Recreational Fishing Trust funding for fishing and community groups.

Grants are available for both large projects involving more than $10,000 of funding and smaller projects involving less than $10,000.

The trusts are funded through the sale of recreational fishing licenses.

NSW Department of Primary Industries Group Director, Recreational and Indigenous Fisheries, Peter Turnell said "the grants program is another way the NSW Government continues to reinvest this resource back into the sector to help it further develop.”

"Some of the projects funded already include artificial reefs, fish stocking, fishing workshops, Fishcare Volunteer programs, habitat restoration and the installation of fish aggregating devices.”

"Putting the recreational fishing licence fee to work on ideas generated by the fishers and fishing groups that are so passionate about the sport helps ensure a bright future for NSW fishing.”

Applications are open to anyone, including fishing clubs and organisations, universities, councils, community groups and individuals. Joint applications are encouraged.

Gone Fishing NSW fishing club grants of up to $2,000 are also available for groups applying to run community fishing events for Gone Fishing NSW Day on Sunday, October 15.

Applications for small and large projects close on Monday, March 13.

Applications for Gone Fishing NSW fishing club grants close on Sunday, April 30.

For more information, visit goo.gl/AR1WGB

