Fun start to the new year

1st Jan 2017 1:34 PM
New Years day Sawtell Fun Day
New Years day Sawtell Fun Day Rachel Vercoe

THE new year started off with family fun and exercise on the warm summer day in Sawtell today during the annual Sawtell Fun Day.

In it's 97th consecutive year, crowds of around 3,500 people showed up on the day and there was something for everyone to enjoy.

There was the junior mile run, a 5km fun run attracting people from around the country to participate in, a jumping castle, wood chopping and food on offer.

Sawtell Fun Day publicity officer Mike Barnes said there's no event like it anywhere in the area and as long as the locals and tourists come and enjoy the day and activities, it's a success.

Competing for his sixth year in a row and coming in first on the 5km fun run was Jordan Gusman in a personal best time of 15 minutes and 24 seconds.

Second place went to Bryce Anderson in 16.21 and third was Reece Edwards in 16.32.

The first woman to cross the finish line was Jan Rooney in 21.31.

Sawtellian of the year was presented by Mayor of Coffs Harbour Denise Knight to the humble Arthur Smart who has been a tireless worker for Sawtell cricket club for 15 years.

Families could be seen watching the wood chopping, visiting the market stalls and encouraging each other to participate in sprint runs, have a go on the jumping castle or just relaxing in the shade.

Check out the photo gallery to see if you were photographed during the Sawtell Fun Day.

