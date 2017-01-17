Fun between the lines

THE Bunker Cartoon Gallery's school holiday workshops are coming to town again with popular cartoonist Phil Judd from Comic Express.

Phil brings his cartooning expertise and a wealth of experience and success in running cartoon workshops for children, teenagers, and adults.

"Whether someone has ever drawn before or not they will always find suggestions to their level and improvement and discovery during the workshops," Phil said.

"Often children and adults feel nervous about mistakes and looking silly. I always encourage everyone to take risks and discover their potential in the workshops. I believe everyone can draw if they push past these doubts."

Eight workshops January 23 to 25. This is your chance to learn some of the magic of cartooning. Details: Bunker Gallery's website and facebook page or 6651 7343. Bookings close January 18. Numbers limited.