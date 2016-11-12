Fun at Sawtell is fast approaching

THERE are only 50 days to go until the Sawtell Super Fun Day is upon us once again.

Now into its 97th year, the New Year's Day tradition has events designed for the enjoyment of all.

Among the list of activities is the 5.5km fun run, an event believed to be the oldest fun run in Australia.

There is also the men's and ladies' sprints, woodchopping, chidren's foot races, street procession, carnival rides, market stalls and plenty of fun for the whole family.

While there are plenty of highlights each January 1 in Sawtell, there's none bigger than the announcement and presentation of the Sawtellian of the Year to a true community champion.