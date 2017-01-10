33°
Fuel price hike 'a correction'

Keagan Elder
and Keagan Elder | 10th Jan 2017 4:00 PM
RISING UP: Paul Amos said the recent increase in fuel prices was a correction, bringing it in line with prices in the city.
RISING UP: Paul Amos said the recent increase in fuel prices was a correction, bringing it in line with prices in the city. Trevor Veale

MOTORISTS this week have been thumped by price increases of up to 20 cents a litre at the bowser.

The price at the Coffs Harbour Coles Express has been upped to 144.9 cents a litre for unleaded 91 and since then it has been joined by Caltex Woolworths and Liberty on the Pacific Highway.

The 144.9 cents a litre was well above the Coffs Harbour average of 135.3 cents, according to the NRMA.

As of yesterday, the NRMA listed Coffs Harbour in the middle ground of fuel prices with Sydney recording the highest (143.9) while Moama (122.9) was the cheapest.

Woolgoolga had an average price of 136.1 cents while Kempsey recorded far cheaper prices of 129 cents.

But manager of the Bailey Centre Liberty service station, Paul Amos, said the increase was more a market correction to get "back in step with the rest of New South Wales", particularly the cities.

"Coffs Harbour has been one of the cheapest spots in Australia for the last two years," Cr Amos said.

Cr Amos said despite Coffs Harbour being in a regional market, it had offered cheaper prices than its metropolitan counterparts for the past two years.

Regarding the dramatic increase in price this week, Cr Amos said it was put down to a corporate decision made by the big grocery companies.

"The name of the game is getting as close to the grocers," he said.

Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said the price increases were unrealistic and requested an investigation by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

"It doesn't go unnoticed that a number of fuel stations over the weekend upped their petrol prices by as much as 20 cents a litre," he said.

Post Your Ad Here!