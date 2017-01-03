26°
Frosty the fridge man saves Christmas

3rd Jan 2017 8:15 PM
COOL STUFF: Dave Henry has a chat with Garth Morrison about new fridge options.
COOL STUFF: Dave Henry has a chat with Garth Morrison about new fridge options. Leigh Jensen

IT'S almost Christmas Eve.

The house is full of guests and the fridge is full of food. A last-minute run to the Fishermen's Co-op to get prawns before settling in for a drink and nibbles and to start enjoying the holiday.

That was the scene at 3pm, December 24 at Barb and Dave Henry's house until Barb noticed a problem. The fridge had packed in.

"It was the classic case of the fridge breaking down at the worst possible time," Dave said.

"We had a house full of interstate and overseas guests to feed. We're locals and like to support local businesses so we quickly went to Morrisons Betta Home Living where we've shopped before to try and get a new fridge.

Owners Garth and Brett Morrison were able to come to the rescue.

"No-one delivers on Christmas Eve so we took a fridge off the showroom floor and delivered it ourselves," Garth said.

"It wasn't about selling them a fridge, it was about getting them out of trouble."

The loaner fridge meant the Henry household could enjoy a Christmas feast without worry.

"We've been a family business since 1954 and Christmas is all about family and friends. Being locally owned and operated gives us flexibility and we really take care of our customers. People have a lot of choices in the market, we are competitive in price and product an unbeatable on service," Garth said.

"Garth may not look like Santa but he certainly made our Christmas," Dave said.

