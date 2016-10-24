From the red dirt to the distillery

Dorrigo's Red Dirt Distillery will stage a spirit tasting evening at the Coffs Harbour Jetty this Friday night.

SOME of Dorrigo's famous red dirt potatoes have this spring been mashed and distilled into some great tasting spirits for a fundraiser this Friday to benefit the CanDO Cancer Trust.

A taste testing evening staged by Red Dirt Distillery will give a behind the scenes breakdown of how they transform the town's potatoes and local fruit into award winning vodkas, gins and liqueurs.

Red Dirt Distillery is a specialty business located on the Dorrigo Plateau that uses local produce including the town's sebago potatoes to handcraft and produce not just spirits and liqueurs but also chutneys, jams, marmalades, wine jellies, sauces, vinegars, cordials and flavoured salts.

The tasting event with complimentary canapes will be held at Urban Espresso Lounge, 348A Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour Jetty on Friday from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Tickets are $50 plus a small booking fee and proceeds will be donated to the CanDo Cancer Trust.

Book tickets before 5pm today and be in the running to win a one night stay at The Observatory apartments for Friday night.

To reserve tickets click here. For more details call Neil Manson on 0427 912 861.