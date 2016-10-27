28°
Friday mornings providing the right dose of H20

27th Oct 2016 2:58 PM
GOOD MORNING: Woolgoolga's first Fluro Friday was a burst of colour.
GOOD MORNING: Woolgoolga's first Fluro Friday was a burst of colour. ROBERT WATKIN

SALTWATER and fluro, what could be a better antidote.

Bringing smiles to spectators and those involved, earlier this month Woolgoolga held its first Fluro Friday.

Fluro Friday is an initiative founded by the OneWave non-profit organisation in Sydney, which aims to raise awareness and support people suffering from mental health issues.

Climbing on a board, being in the ocean and catching a wave is what OneWave believes is the best way to let everything go and enjoy the moment.

The experience allows people dealing with mental health an opportunity to learn how to surf, have a good time and enjoy a supportive environment.

Participants in Woolgoolga dressed up in fluro gear, grabbed a surfboard, stand-up paddleboard, kayak or enjoyed yoga, meditation and hula hooping.

Key Employment consultant and Fluro Friday Woolgoolga co-ordinator, Lisa Nichols, said: "It is hard not to smile when you are chasing a hula hoop down the beach.”

Participants wear fluro to get people noticing and asking questions, not only about the organisation but about mental health.

Woolgoolga will be holding its own Fluro Friday every week starting at 6.30am on Woolgoolga Main Beach.

It is co-ordinated by Key Employment, with support from Xcess Surf and the Solitary Islands Surf School.

Community members are encouraged to turn up on the day, dress in fluro clothing and enjoy a fun, positive morning.

Everyone is welcome to join in on the free event.

Topics:  fluro friday mental health pacific ocean paddleboards surfboards woolgoolga

