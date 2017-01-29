31°
Frenzy of shark activity in the surf zone

29th Jan 2017 10:30 AM Updated: 11:00 AM

A 2.6m great white was spotted by a helicopter between Hearnes Lake Beach & Flat Top Pt Headland south of Woolgoolga on Saturday.
AERIAL surveillance of Mid and North coast beaches has spotted 13 sharks close to shore in 24-hours. 

Cooler ocean temperatures and large bait fish balls on a morning high tide have all been raised as factors that may explain what appears to be increased shark activity close to shore. 

Most of the sightings have been made from a helicopter contracted to the NSW Department of Primary Industries. 

Sweeps of the coast by that helicopter and a number of drones captured six confirmed shark sightings on the Coffs Coast on Saturday. 

As the NSW shark reporting services indicated this included a 2m white shark at Dammerels Head near Sandy Beach at 8.17am. 

A 2.6m white shark was then spotted between Hearnes Lake Beach and Flat Top Point Headland, south of Woolgoolga at 8.25am. 

 

A grey nurse, 2.7m in length (which are not considered dangerous) off Red Rock by a NSW Department of Primary Industries helicopter at 8.43am.  

A 2m white shark off Pebbly Beach, north of Corindi at 8.51am. 

 

Two white sharks south of Mullaway, 1.6m and 1.8m in length at 10.49am.

Authorities were notified and Darkum Beach was evacuated. 

 

That incident was followed by a 2.5m bronze whaler spotted at Woolgoolga's Back Beach at 11.13am. 

Over the 24 hour periods no shark encounters with swimmers and sharks have been reported to authorities. 

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  aerial patrols coffs coast dorsal shark sightings shark smart

AERIAL surveillance of Mid and North Coast beaches has spotted 13 sharks in 24 hours, with one Coffs Coast beach evacuated.

