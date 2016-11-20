Frenchman rolls car and is forced to retire

FRENCHMAN Eric Camilli has rolled his car and crushed his chances of finishing in the top 10 standings but is reported to okay along with his co-driver.

Camilli rolled his M-sport Fiesta about a kilometre in on the Wedding Bells Stage this morning.

The recovery truck attended the scene but there was no sign of a fire.

Camilli and co-driver, Benjamin Veillas, were checked over by medical staff and reported to be fine.

The car was removed from the stage and racing has resumed but Camilli has been forced to retire.

Camilli was 11th on the FIA driver's standings at the end of the Wales Rally GB last month.