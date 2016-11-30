French connection to cleaner coastline

ACTION: Jordan, Clement and Aurelien, of Ocean Cleaner'zh, doing their part for the marine environment and our beaches.

RUBBISH washing up on beaches is a worldwide issue, affecting many and bringing out the desire in others to do more.

Southern Cross University National Marine Science Centre director Steve Smith said research on marine debris had been conducted at local Coffs Harbour beaches since 2003.

From research taken out on Charlesworth Bay since mid-2011, Steve said it was estimated about 850 items washed up on the beach every day.

"We clearly aren't doing enough on a local, national or international scale to mitigate the problems with plastic,” he said.

"Marine debris is everyone's responsibility. We need to make use of the facilities at our disposable and recycle wherever possible.”

Recently, the Coffs Coast was visited by three Frenchmen on a mission to raise awareness for rubbish-free beaches, marine debris, plastic pollution and how to preserve the coast and ocean.

Jordan, Clement and Aurelien, nature and ocean lovers, stopped at Coffs Harbour with their environmental protection program called Ocean Cleaner'zh and did a clean-up of Woolgoolga Main Beach, collecting half a bag of rubbish in a short time.

Data is collected about the garbage gathered and is placed in the Australian Marine Debris Database called Tangaroa Blue Database, created to enable volunteers and groups to submit their clean-up information into a national system.