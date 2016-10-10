Fraser willing to vote against greyhound racing ban

COFFS Harbour MP Andrew Fraser has signalled he would vote against the State Government's ban on greyhound racing if needed.

Mr Fraser said he would cross the floor against the greyhound industry ban if his was the deciding vote. He abstained from the initial vote to legislate the ban.

The development comes amid speculation Premier Mike Baird will backflip on the controversial legislation as early as tomorrow.

Mr Fraser said he would be pleased if Mr Baird changed his mind on the ban, arguing the need for stricter regulations rather than abolishing the industry.

"At the end of the day, a properly policed industry is what we've been after," Mr Fraser said.

Greens MP Dr Mehreen Faruqi said Mr Baird would lose credibility if he reneged on the legislation.

"This is the one positive and popular move the Baird Government has made, so it would be political madness to back down," Dr Faruqi said.

Dr Faruqi spoke out against the greyhound industry's potential to reform.

"The greyhound racing industry will make all the promises in the world to reform, but we know nothing will change, like nothing has changed over the last decade."