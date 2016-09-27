Fraser calls for greyhound ban reversal in leaked email

BAN REVERSAL: Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser has called for the NSW Government to reverse its decision to ban greyhound racing.

Mr Fraser sent an email to Cabinet last week, which was leaked, that stated the State Government would be unelectable if it stood by its decision to ban greyhound racing.

He said he stood strongly behind his belief the Premier's decision of imposing a ban on the industry was the wrong way of doing things. The proposed ban is set to come into effect in July 2017.

"Closing the greyhound industry was like cracking a nut with a sledgehammer,” he said.

Mr Fraser said many people he had spoken to recently thought the decision by the State Government to ban greyhound racing was "fairly autocratic”, and masked its wider works in the likes of infrastructure.

In his leaked email, Mr Fraser said his proposal of allowing the industry to race under the NSW Greyhound Industry Alliance plan would better suit it.

Mr Fraser said he believed the greyhound racing industry should be allowed to race under an alternate plan put forward, which would punish any person in the industry who mistreats animals.

He said he believed the ban overshadowed the positive work the State Government had done.

"I think we have a good government,” he said.

The Coffs Harbour MP had always spoken against the ban and abstained from the vote earlier in the year.

Mr Fraser said the ban would cost thousands of regional jobs which he wanted to avoid, but he noted the importance of animal welfare.

"At the end of the day, there is no place in any industry for animal cruelty,” he said.

A spokesman for NSW Premier Mike Baird said Mr Baird had no further comment but remained committed to the ban.