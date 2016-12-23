26°
Downfall of an alleged Coffs Coast ice dealing network

Jasmine Minhas | 23rd Dec 2016 11:00 AM Updated: 2:00 PM

UPDATE: A BATCH of ice destined for the streets of Coffs Harbour over Christmas this afternoon sits in a police evidence room, as four people face court appearances for their alleged involvement in a drug distribution network.  

Thursday afternoon saw a raid on an Apollo Dr home where a man, 47, was  charged with drug supply and possession. 

Coffs Clarence police under Strikeforce Groote had earlier arrested two women, 37 and 19, in Bailey Ave prompting them to serve a search warrant on the Apollo Dr home. 

Officers then moved in on a man, 37, in Sawtell taking all four people into custody. 

Strikeforce Groote was formed in July to investigate the supply of methylamphetamine in Coffs Harbour area. 

Earlier this month, on December 7 detectives conducted four search warrants on a unit in Coffs Harbour, two units in North Boambee and a home in Tyringham. 

During that raid police allegedly found a replica gun, a crossbow, soft body armour, six motor vehicles, a jet ski and an amount of meth. 

There a man, 45, was arrested and charged along with a woman, 24.

 

A man was arrested at an Apollo Dr home as part of a number of raids on Thursday.
A man was arrested at an Apollo Dr home as part of a number of raids on Thursday. Frank Redward

The rap sheet is lengthy for the six accused. 

The charges include: 


Man, 37, arrested in Sawtell: 

  • Supply prohibited drug
  • Six counts of supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity
  • Supply prohibited drug - commercial quantity.
  • Refused bail and appeared in a bail hearing in Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Woman, 37, arrested in Bailey Ave: 

  • Four counts of supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity, supply prohibited drug - commercial quantity, supply prohibited drug - large quantity
  • Conspiracy to supply prohibited drug - large commercial quantity.
  • Possess prohibited drug
  • Possess prohibited weapon
  • Knowingly deal with proceeds of crime.
  • Refused bail and appear in a bail hearing at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Woman, 19, arrested in Bailey Ave: 

  • Knowingly deal with proceeds of crime
  • Possess prohibited drug
  • Supply prohibited drug.
  • Granted conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, January 23

Man, 47, arrested in Apollo Dr 

  • Possess prohibited drug
  • Two counts of supply prohibited drug.
  • Granted conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, January 23.

 

Man, 45, arrested after raids at Tyringham, Coffs Harbour, North Boambee Valley 

  • Two counts of possess prohibited drug
  • Two counts of supply prohibited drug
  • Unauthorised possession of pistol
  • Knowingly deal with proceeds of crime.
  • Case is before the courts
  • Refused bail to reappear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Thursday, December 8 and was refused bail again to reappear on Tuesday, January 24.

 

Woman, 24, arrested after raids at Tyringham, Coffs Harbour, North Boambee Valley 

  • Possess prohibited drug.
  • Granted conditional bail to reappear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday, January 17.

 

FRIDAY 10AM: FOUR people have been arrested in relation to the large-scale supply of party drug "ice" in Coffs Harbour yesterday.

Officers arrested two women, aged 37 and 19, in Bailey Avenue.

A search warrant was then conducted at a home in Apollo Drive, where a 47-year-old man was arrested.

Officers also later arrested a 37-year-old man in Sawtell.

A total of six people have been charged this month as part of an ongoing drug investigation, Strike Force Groote, which was established to investigate the supply of methylamphetamine in the Coffs Harbour area.

The four were taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and were charged with a range of drug offences.

The 37-year-old woman was charged with four counts of supplying a prohibited drug, including possessing a large commercial quantity, as well as possessing a prohibited weapon and knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime.

The 37-year-old man was charged with six counts of supplying a prohibited drug.

They were both refused bail and will appear in Court today, Friday December, 23.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs clarence editors picks ice methamphetamine strike force groote

