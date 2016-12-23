Downfall of an alleged Coffs Coast ice dealing network

Coffs Harbour police take down ice supply network.: Detectives execute a search warrant in Apollo Dr on Thursday as part of a strikeforce that has broken an alleged ice supply network in Coffs Harbour. VIDEO: FRANK REDWARD.

UPDATE: A BATCH of ice destined for the streets of Coffs Harbour over Christmas this afternoon sits in a police evidence room, as four people face court appearances for their alleged involvement in a drug distribution network.

Thursday afternoon saw a raid on an Apollo Dr home where a man, 47, was charged with drug supply and possession.

Coffs Clarence police under Strikeforce Groote had earlier arrested two women, 37 and 19, in Bailey Ave prompting them to serve a search warrant on the Apollo Dr home.

Officers then moved in on a man, 37, in Sawtell taking all four people into custody.

Strikeforce Groote was formed in July to investigate the supply of methylamphetamine in Coffs Harbour area.

Earlier this month, on December 7 detectives conducted four search warrants on a unit in Coffs Harbour, two units in North Boambee and a home in Tyringham.

During that raid police allegedly found a replica gun, a crossbow, soft body armour, six motor vehicles, a jet ski and an amount of meth.

There a man, 45, was arrested and charged along with a woman, 24.

A man was arrested at an Apollo Dr home as part of a number of raids on Thursday. Frank Redward

The rap sheet is lengthy for the six accused.

The charges include:



Man, 37, arrested in Sawtell:

Supply prohibited drug

Six counts of supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity

Supply prohibited drug - commercial quantity.

Refused bail and appeared in a bail hearing in Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Woman, 37, arrested in Bailey Ave:

Four counts of supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity, supply prohibited drug - commercial quantity, supply prohibited drug - large quantity

Conspiracy to supply prohibited drug - large commercial quantity.

Possess prohibited drug

Possess prohibited weapon

Knowingly deal with proceeds of crime.

Refused bail and appear in a bail hearing at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Woman, 19, arrested in Bailey Ave:

Knowingly deal with proceeds of crime

Possess prohibited drug

Supply prohibited drug.

Granted conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, January 23

Man, 47, arrested in Apollo Dr

Possess prohibited drug

Two counts of supply prohibited drug.

Granted conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, January 23.

Man, 45, arrested after raids at Tyringham, Coffs Harbour, North Boambee Valley

Two counts of possess prohibited drug

Two counts of supply prohibited drug

Unauthorised possession of pistol

Knowingly deal with proceeds of crime.

Case is before the courts

Refused bail to reappear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Thursday, December 8 and was refused bail again to reappear on Tuesday, January 24.

Woman, 24, arrested after raids at Tyringham, Coffs Harbour, North Boambee Valley

Possess prohibited drug.

Granted conditional bail to reappear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday, January 17.

