Four men charged with running gun supply racket

Firearm seizures Coffs Harbour: Four men have been bail refused over their alleged involvement in a gun supply racket on the Coffs Coast.

FOUR men have been refused bail on weapons charges following a seven-month police investigation into firearm supply on the Coffs Coast.

Coffs Clarence Police under a strikeforce codenamed Stanlea executed search warrants at Coffs Harbour and Glenreagh on Wednesday.

Two men from Coffs Harbour, brothers Carter and Lawson Ney, aged 22 and 20, and two men from Glenreagh,Brenton McPherson, 21, and Scott Anderson, 46, faced Coffs Harbour Bail Court today were they were refused bail to reappear on February 14.

Strike Force Stanlea, comprising detectives from Coffs Clarence Local Area Command, was established in June last year to investigate the supply of prohibited firearms within their command.

Since the commencement of the investigation nine firearms have been seized including a sawn-off shotgun, several rifles, a handheld pistol with a mounted scope, a set of knuckledusters and a stun gun.

The arrests took place yesterday during the execution of three search warrants at homes in Moulds Close, Coffs Harbour, Orara Way and Tallawudjah Creek Road, Glenreagh.

Police Stand-up on alleged gun supply racket: Coffs Clarence Acting Detective Inspector Matt Zimmer addresses media on an alleged gun and drug supply racket on the Coffs Coast.

Carter Ney was charged with:

• supply prohibited firearm (x4)

• supply ammunition (x2)

• supply pistol (x2)

• supply firearm on an ongoing basis

• supply prohibited drug>indictable quantity (x2)

• cultivate prohibited plant

• supply prohibited drug

• possess prohibited weapon.

Lawson Ney was charged with:

• supply prohibited firearm (x4)

• supply pistol (x2)

• supply ammunition (x2)

• supply firearm on an ongoing basis

• supply prohibited drug > indictable (x2)

• cultivate prohibited plant

• possess prohibited drug (x2)

• Possess prohibited weapon.

Scott Anderson was charged with:

• Supply prohibited firearm (x1)

• Supply pistol

• Supply ammunition

• Possess prohibited drug (x2)

• Goods in custody (x5)

• Cultivate prohibited plant (x2)

• Possess unregistered firearm

• Not keep firearm safely

• Possess ammunition

• Receive stolen property

• Possess prohibited weapon.



Brenton McPherson was charged with:

• Supply prohibited firearm (x2)

• Possess unregistered firearm

• Not keep firearm safely.



It will be alleged during the searches police also seized 132 cannabis plants, an electrical control device, two stolen vehicles and a quad bike, along with knuckle dusters.

