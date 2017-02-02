Four in custody after guns seized

FOUR people are in custody facing weapons charges after a seven-month police investigation saw several search warrants executed this week.

Coffs/Clarence police under a strikeforce codenamed Stanlea have executed search warrants at Coffs Harbour and Glenreagh.

Two people from Coffs Harbour, aged 20 and 22, and two men from Glenreagh, aged 21 and 46, have been arrested and taken into custody facing charges.

Guns seized from Strike Force Stanlea carried out by Coffs Clarence Local Area Command.

They were expected to face court today following the execution of multiple search warrants in the state's north yesterday.

Strike Force Stanlea, comprising detectives from Coffs Clarence Local Area Command, was established in June last year to investigate the supply of prohibited firearms within their command.

Nine firearms were also siezed during the arrests, which took place yesterday during the execution of three search warrants at homes in Moulds Close, Coffs Harbour, Orara Way and Tallawudjah Creek Road, Glenreagh.A 22-year-old man was charged with:

. supply prohibited firearm (x4)

. supply ammunition (x2)

. supply pistol (x2)

. supply firearm on an ongoing basis

. supply prohibited drug>indictable quantity (x2)

. cultivate prohibited plant

. supply prohibited drug

. possess prohibited weapon.

A 20-year-old man was charged with:

. supply prohibited firearm (x4)

. supply pistol (x2)

. supply ammunition (x2)

. supply firearm on an ongoing basis

. supply prohibited drug > indictable (x2)

. cultivate prohibited plant

. possess prohibited drug (x2)

. Possess prohibited weapon.

A 46-year-old man was charged with:

. Supply prohibited firearm (x1)

. Supply pistol

. Supply ammunition

. Possess prohibited drug (x2)

. Goods in custody (x5)

. Cultivate prohibited plant (x2)

. Possess unregistered firearm

. Not keep firearm safely

. Possess ammunition

. Receive stolen property

. Possess prohibited weapon.

A 21-year-old man charged with:

. Supply prohibited firearm (x2)

. Possess unregistered firearm

. Not keep firearm safely.