For fans of film

ARE you involved or interested in being a film-maker? Cancel all plans for Monday and get along to the first film and screen industry networking event to be held in Coffs Harbour for many years.

Industry Connect is a professional development event for film-makers presented by Arts Mid North Cost as a satellite program of the 2017 Screenwave International Film Festival.

Industry Connects begins 3pm at Element Bar on the Jetty strip, Coffs Harbour, and will include a number of guest presentations from Margot Nash (AWGIE award-winning film-maker), Andrea Ulbrick (Development & Production executive, Screen NSW), Dov Kornits (owner/editor of Film Ink), Ken Crouch (general manager, Screen Works) and Kevin Williams (executive director, Arts Mid North Coast) providing information on a renewed focus on the Mid North Coast's film industry in 2017.

Local film-makers will also have the opportunity to find out about upcoming funding opportunities, available resources and industry contacts at a panel discussion following the presentation session.

The event ends with a casual networking opportunities where light refreshments and nibbles will be provided. Bookings are $10 thanks to Arts Mid North Coast and can be purchased from www.swiff.com.au.