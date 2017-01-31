34°
For arts sake, new venue . . .

31st Jan 2017 4:00 AM
Marc O'Sullivan

IF YOU want to host a sporting event on the Coffs Coast there are plenty of quality choices. Not so much when it comes to the arts.

With a growing population and sell out performances at many recent touring at local productions, demand from the arts community is certainly there.

Several clubs with auditoriums and a theatre with limited capacity can't accommodate everything, and a proposed entertainment centre is still off in the future. Nearby centres at Port Macquarie and Grafton have 600+ seat theatres so are touring shows by-passing Coffs due to no suitable venue?

Local entertainment and promotions company JLE has found what they believe is a suitable venue that exists but has been off the radar.

"The LifeHouse Church & Centre in Orlando St has a live performance space," said John Logan, JLE promoter and entertainment organiser.

"With plenty of parking, air conditioning, acoustically treated walls, adequate seating, a great stage, a good quality sound system, foyer with adjacent café, it's capable of holding upwards of 500 people and it's right under our noses."

JLE will host international Irish folk artist Tommy Fleming at the LifeHouse Church & Centre on May 10.

"This venue fits the bill perfectly. It's got everything we need."

The concert will be run as a stand alone secular event promoted and run by JLE who are hiring the venue.

Tommy Fleming is known as "the voice of Ireland"" and has multi platinum album sales and performed all over the world . 　He performs with a five piece band.

 

THE GIG: May 10. Tickets $45 adults, $30 child/student at www.trybooking.com. Details JLE 6652 8266 or venue 6651 2455.

Topics:  lifehouse church noticeboard

