Foodies delight at twilight market return

DINNER'S READY: It's all about tasty food and sweet treats at the Twilight Food Market.

CLOCKS ticking over to daylight savings tomorrow signal the start of warmer weather and the return of the popular Twilight Food Market.

Held Friday evenings on Park Beach reserve during daylight savings months, this market has only one thing for sale: food.

Forget plants and arts and crafts, it's all about tasty food and sweet treats.

"This is our fifth season and it gets bigger each year,” said organiser Maureen Shaw.

"We have five additional food vendors this year complementing the already diverse selection on offer,” Ms Shaw said.

"Whether you want freshly cooked fish and chips, a flavoursome curry, a taste of international cuisine or something to satisfy your sweet tooth, we have plenty of affordable food choices for all members of the family,” she said.

Bring a blanket or chairs, don't forget a bottle of wine or your favourite ale to accompany your meal, then kick back, relax and let someone else do the cooking.

With a playground for the kids, the creekside to explore and the sound of the surf in the background, all the boxes are ticked for a great start to your weekend.

Next Friday will be a fundraiser/ awareness event, Light the Lantern, for the Leukaemia Foundation, at 6pm at the market.

This market season runs from October 7 until April 21, 2017.