Flight needs support

Keagan Elder
| 2nd Nov 2016 7:25 AM Updated: 7:36 AM
COME FLY WITH ME: Coffs Harbour deputy mayor George Cecato encourages residents to support Fly Corporate.

THE flight service from Coffs Harbour to Brisbane needs your support but Fly Corporate said it would be staying into the foreseeable future.

Fly Corporate business development officer Jeff Boyd said the company had no intention of pulling its services out of Coffs Harbour.

Since the flight service to Brisbane took off in March this year, Mr Boyd said Fly Corporate had its highest average patronage.

"Last month we averaged 18.5 passengers," he said.

Mr Boyd said the average number of passengers had steadily grown since March and downsizing the plan would not be feasible.

"Our next plan from the Saab is an 18-seater," he said.

Mr Boyd said the current patronage had outgrown the smaller plane and the Saab 340B Plus aircraft which seats 34 passengers was still needed.

After seven months of operation Mr Boyd said it had neared the point of sustaining business.

"We're heading in the right direction. We're nearly there, if we can get to 20 to 22 (passengers) a flight a month that will be fantastic," he said.

"We are very committed to Coffs Harbour."

At last Wednesday's Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce lunch, chamber president and deputy mayor George Cecato said Coffs Coast residents needed to show support for the service.

"We need to support it and make sure they are here for many years to come," he said.

"Just think whenever you've got a meeting in Brisbane, whenever you want to go see a show, whenever you want to fly nationally or internationally, think of Brisbane and think of that flight."

Cr Cecato said the flight service helped open up a tourism market of 500,000 people along with other services.

"We have got flights to Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and now Newcastle," he said.

 

Fly Corporate released more reduced priced tickets and a family special where the second child flies free.

coffs harbour airport coffs harbour chamber of commerce coffs harbour tourism fly corporate

THE flight service from Coffs Harbour to Brisbane needs your support but Fly Corporate stated it would be staying into the foreseeable future.

