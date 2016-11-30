Flavour of life stirred in 'Soupie'

AGE is no barrier for dedicated Soup Kitchen volunteer Peg McKean.

The 90-year-old turns down an offer for a chair as she prepares food and continually busies herself keeping the 'Soupie' clean.

Peg can't remember the exact year she started volunteering at the kitchen but it is thought she's been there for more than seven years now.

She hinted volunteering had put a spring in her step but it was the one glass of wine each afternoon which really kept her going.

Peg is just one of an army of 50 volunteers who keep the Soup Kitchen running ship shape.

Phil Crofts, chairman of Soup Kitchen committee, said he was humbled by the efforts of the volunteers who provide lunches each week from Monday to Friday.

As the Soup Kitchen ramps up its efforts for its annual Christmas dinner on December 14 at noon, Phil put out an appeal for donations of either food or money.

If you wish to donate, visit the Soup Kitchen at the Coffs Harbour Uniting Church on Vernon St from 12.30pm.