Live count: Incumbent Denise Knight re-elected as mayor

THURSDAY. 9.06AM

THE final numbers are in, incumbent Denise Knight has retained her position as mayor of Coffs Harbour.

After the distribution of preferences, Cr Knight maintained a strong lead over fellow candidates by more than 11%.

Check out how the final count went down below:

TUESDAY: 2.30PM

THE Greens Coffs Harbour have congratulated Cr Sally Townley on her strong election result.

Based on the latest tally room count, Cr Townley is poised to retain her position on the council.

Mayoral candidates (number of the 41,166 formal votes counted)

Denise Knight: 11,510

Jan Strom: 6,863

Keith Rhoades: 6,647

John Arkan: 6,113

Councillor candidates (number of the 37,267 formal votes counted)

Paul Amos: 4,301

Jan Strom: 1,744

Denise Knight: 1,505

Mark Sultana: 1,032

John Arkan: 886

Keith Rhoades: 879

Sally Townley: 818

David Quinn: 725

Jon Snow: 512

MONDAY: 3PM

AS the count continues, we look at who is looking likely to be our next mayor and secure a councillor seat on the next Coffs Harbour City Council. The top mayoral and councillor candidates are:

Mayoral candidates (number of the 40,829 formal votes counted)

Denise Knight: 11,510

Jan Strom: 6,863

Keith Rhoades: 6,647

John Arkan: 6,113

Councillor candidates (number of the 37,177 formal votes counted)

Paul Amos: 4,298

Jan Strom: 1,739

Denise Knight: 1,498

Mark Sultana: 1,028

John Arkan: 885

Keith Rhoades: 879

Sally Townley: 816

David Quinn: 723

SUNDAY 4PM

AT this stage in the count, returning officer for the Coffs Harbour region Cliff Mitchell says voters can expect distinct trends to determine their next mayors and councillors on Tuesday.

Mr Mitchell said his team are on schedule after working until 12.30 this morning to count incoming votes.

The late night tallying was due to a jump in the projected pre-poll voters in Coffs Harbour with more than 10,000 electors casting their ballots early, compared to the initial prediction of 9080.

He said the team may have to pull more late nights in the coming days to keep on track.

The last of the ballots have arrived in the tally room about 30 minutes ago as dozens of volunteers work around the clock to count the votes.

Computer issues also attempted to plague the counting effort this afternoon.

Mr Mitchell said the problem was swiftly taken care of shortly after midday.

The 'software blip' according to Mr Mitchell was a statewide problem not just in the Coffs Harbour region

SUNDAY 3PM

Ungrouped Coffs Harbour City Council candidate Paul Amos has recorded a strong start in the early poll count.

Paul Amos on Sunday afternoon held 9.37% of the councillor vote with 2,316 first preference votes.

Jan Strom was also polling well in the councillor count with 4.61% of the vote with 1,138 first preferences.

Incumbent mayor Denise Knight, who leads the mayoral ballot count, held 3.85% of the councillor count with 951 first preferences.

Mark Sultana was next holding 2.82% of the councillor vote with 697 first preference votes.

John Arkan held 2.55% of the councillor count with 631 first preferences.

Sally Townley of the Greens held 2.37% of the councillor count with 585 first preferences.

Keith Rhoades held 2.24% of the councillor count with 554 votes.

Country Labor candidate David Quinn held 1.69% of the councillor count with 417 first preferences counted.

Paul Amos has had a strong start in the early ballot count to elect eight candidates to the Coffs Harbour City Council. Contributed

Bellingen Shire mayoral ballot.

Dominic King, Greens, 27.68% - 1,999 first preference votes.

Steve Jenkins, 25.56% - 1,852 first preference votes.

Steve Kilpin, 15.51% - 1,120 first preference votes.

Les Wells, 14.86% - 1073 first preference votes.

Desmae Harrison, 10.73% - 775 first preference votes.

Kaye Foran, 5.57% - 402 first preference votes.

Nambucca Shire mayoral ballot.

Rhonda Hoban, incumbent, - 73.15% - 5,399 votes.

John Ainsworth - 26.85% - 1,982 votes.

SUNDAY 1.30PM

INCUMBENT Denise Knight continues her lead in the race for Coffs Harbour City Council's next mayor.

The latest update of the first preference count shows Cr Knight has gained 28.27% of the 31,171 formal votes counted.

Former deputy mayor Jan Strom has strengthened her position in second place with 16.11% of the vote.

It's currently neck-and-neck between councillors Keith Rhodes and John Arkan with a mere 47 votes pushing Cr Rhodes over the line to maintain third position with 15.71% of the vote.

Team Knight also continue their lead in the councillor first preference vote obtaining 26.64% of the 24,676 formal votes counted.

SUNDAY NOON

THE election count has experienced a speed bump on the Coffs Coast.

Computer issues are delaying electoral commission volunteers from entering ballot results.

Returning officer for the Coffs Harbour region, Cliff Mitchell says his team are working to fix the problem as soon as possible.

More details to come.

SUNDAY 10.30AM

UNGROUPED candidate Paul Amos acquired a massive 9.74% of counted ballotsin the first preference councillor votes for Coffs Harbour City.

Of the 23,644 total formal votes counted so far, Mr Amos has overtaken a number of groups, including Group E Country Labor and Cr Mark Sultana's Group B.

The incumbent mayor Denise Knight's team has secured 26.17% of the voted followed by Group F led by Cr Keith Rhoades on 14.59%.

Cr John Arkan's six-strong team, Group D, holds 13.26% of counted ballots followed by Cr Sally Townley's Greens ticket on 13.14%,

SATURDAY: 8PM - 11PM

THE initial count of first preferences in the Coffs Harbour City Council mayoral ballot is underway tonight.

Incumbent Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight leads the field of nine candidates.

A total of 30,069 first preference votes had been counted by 11pm Saturday - 1,512 votes were informal or 4.79%.

There were a total of 54,174 voters enrolled in the local government election on August 1.

Counting is also underway to determine which nine council candidates from the field of 45 will be elected as councillors.

There were strong poll results for Paul Amos and Jan Strom followed by Denise Knight, Mark Sultana, John Arkan, Sally Townley, Keith Rhoades, Jon Snow and David Quinn.

Coffs Harbour Mayoral Ballott - first preference count - Sunday afternoon.

Denise Knight held 28.19% of the first preference in the mayoral ballot on Sunday afternoon with 11,504 votes. Contributed

Jan Strom held 16.80% of the vote in the mayoral ballot with 6,858 first preferences on Sunday afternoon. Contributed

Keith Rhoades held 16.28% of the mayoral ballot with 6,643 first preferences counted on Sunday afternoon. Contributed

John Arkan held 14.98% of the mayoral ballot with 6,113 first preferences on Sunday afternoon. Trevor Veale

Sally Townley held 11.81% of the mayoral ballot with 4,821 first preferences counted on Sunday afternoon. Contributed

Mark Sultana held 6.73% of the mayoral ballot with 2,745 votes on Sunday afternoon. Contributed

Mike Squire held 2.71% of the vote in the mayoral ballot with 1,108 votes on Sunday afternoon. Contributed

Carol Harrison held 1.60% of the mayoral ballot with 655 first preferences on Sunday afternoon. Contributed