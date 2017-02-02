34°
News

First Battle for the River locked in for late April

Matthew Elkerton
| 2nd Feb 2017 11:00 AM
Nick McGrady with the ball during the Group 2 grand final between the South Grafton Rebels and the Grafton Ghosts at McKittrick Park South Grafton on Sunday, 11th September, 2016.
Nick McGrady with the ball during the Group 2 grand final between the South Grafton Rebels and the Grafton Ghosts at McKittrick Park South Grafton on Sunday, 11th September, 2016. Debrah Novak

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

RUGBY LEAGUE: While all local league sides have resumed pre-season training now with the Grafton Ghosts the last to return to the paddock on Tuesday the anticipation for the 2017 season is at fever pitch.

Fans in the Upper Clarence region do not have long to wait with the Group 2 season set to kick off on March 26 with the Grafton Ghosts hosting Nambucca Heads Roosters.

South Grafton will be on the road for the first round, journeying to Coffs Harbour for what will be a repeat of last year's Major Semi-Final where the Rebels trounced the Comets 46-28 to earn a home grand final.

While many either side of the Clarence River are still coming to terms with the historic local derby grand final, they will not have to wait long to see a rematch between the two heated rivals with the first Battle for the River happening at Frank McGuren Field in round three on April 9.

The Group 2 finals are expected to begin on August 12 culminating on grand final day which is set for Father's Day on September 3.

While NRRRL is still in the draft stages of producing a 2017 competition draw, NRRRL secretary Tanya Booth confirmed the season will kick off on April 2.

"The season will definitely be 18 rounds long and we have booked in September 10 as our grand final day,” she said.

Lower Clarence Magpies enforcer Kyran Heron is expected to step up into the senior grades this season.
Lower Clarence Magpies enforcer Kyran Heron is expected to step up into the senior grades this season. Belinda Martyn

The NRRRL will go to a committee meeting tonight where it is expected they will finalise the number of teams in each grade out of the 12 northern rivers' clubs.

While the association has a strict policy of clubs needing to have at least two sides registered in the three grades (Under 18s, Reserve Grade and First Grade), Booth said they would work with clubs that only had one side.

"We are happy to work with clubs, and get them on the field but maybe under the banner of another club who will not field a side in that grade,” she said.

"It will be like Lower Clarence did last year with the Tweed Coast Raiders. I cannot commend Lower Clarence enough for how they did last season.

"What they were able to do is simply amazing. They are now in a much stronger position with a brilliant committee at the helm.”

You can view the full Group 2 draw at their website while NRRRL are expected to release their draw at the end of next week.

Grafton Daily Examiner
WATCH: The shocking scene every music lover should see

WATCH: The shocking scene every music lover should see

A YOUNG woman is struck by a vehicle, as she walks down a street with earphones in listening to music.

First Battle for the River locked in for late April

Nick McGrady with the ball during the Group 2 grand final between the South Grafton Rebels and the Grafton Ghosts at McKittrick Park South Grafton on Sunday, 11th September, 2016.

Group 2 release 2017 season draw with Round 1 kicking off March 26.

Craziest funnel web solution: Burn down the house!

Causing a stir among readers, this was just one of three funnel webs Adam from Safety Beach found in his home.

Locals provide their own stories, tips and images of funnel webs.

Will the coastal changes affect you?

Woolgoolga residents Eddie Broomfield, Errol Stevens, Dave Blanshard and Trevor Goldthorpe at Woolgoolga beach.

New coastal zone areas are affecting property owners.

Local Partners

The battle to save our threatened birds

NORTHERN Rivers bird lovers work to save threatened species.

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Altitude site plan by Harley Graham Architects.

Estate offers affordable, sustainable units and strong community

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Things to do on Australia Day on the Coffs Coast

FUN TIMES AHEAD: Toormina Hotel has a big day of family activities planned for Australia Day. Check out your local venues Facebook page for details.

Coffs Coast's Australia Day activities

Break out your tartan, the Bay City Rollers are back.

IF YOU have to ask "who are the Bay City Rollers?” you obviously weren't around during the glam music era of the 1970s and early '80s.

The TV twist you won't see coming

Mandy Moore stars in the TV series This Is Us.

MANDY Moore takes Aussie viewers inside the hit drama This Is Us.

TRAGEDY: House Rules winners rocked by dad's death

Steve Cook (left) with his son Luke Cook.

Police confirm sudden death of House Rules' Luke and Cody dad

Roller-strollers to make a comeback

The70's band will be touring Australia in June/July. Photo Contributed

See the original boy band of the 1970's this July

I'm A Celeb: ‘She’s walking around with no clothes on’

Tziporah Malkah, formerly Kate Fischer, is a contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Girls turn on Tziporah: ‘We don’t want to see it’

Lord of the Rings cast reunion is adorable

Don’t you hate it when your dinner is interrupted by a Cave Troll?!

The fellowship (partially) reunite!

Sky News and Foxtel launch road trip to the regions

Sky News' David Speers, Kieran Gilbert and Paul Murray are hitting the regions with Foxtel.

Do you think mainstream TV doesn’t care for the regions?

Beautiful Sapphire, 2 bedroom villa, look no further!...

2/9 Warrawee Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $379,000

If living close to nearby beaches and amenities fits the bill, this is a perfect find. Situated on the high side of the street is this 2 bedroom, single garage...

Glorious ocean views, pool, extended family living...

20 Ocean View Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 6 3 2 Auction

Taking prime position in one of Emerald Beach's most sought-after streets with expansive ocean views, this is a rare chance to secure a home in one of the Coffs...

Quality 3 bedroom home...

8 James Ide Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $469,000

This central Coffs Harbour home represents a life of ease and convenience. Everything is here to make life better. It starts with a single level floorplan, there...

Be seduced by a home without compromise and a beachside lifestyle!

14 San Simeon Circuit, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 3 2 $949,000

Meticulously crafted for effortless living, this commanding residence enjoys an exclusive coastal address. Infused with contemporary, tropical styling cues, this...

Freshly refurbished country on home on 28 picturesque acres...

230a Brewers Road, Nana Glen 2450

Rural 3 1 4 $780,000 ...

Step inside and discover a home filled with grace and character boasting soaring ceilings, the warmth of rich hardwood timber floors and wide shady verandas all...

A charming country home on 5 private acres...

79 Avondale Road, Bucca 2450

Rural 3 2 4 $669,000 ...

This character-filled home will warm your heart and lift your spirits with the peace and privacy it offers. A wide, shady veranda invites you to sit and enjoy the...

Private, quality, seclusion...

113 Overlander Road, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 3 3 Contact Agent

A superb family home with spectacular views and located close to beaches, shops and estuary. A modern contemporary layout in a private location with a generous...

The affordable dream...

14a Oscar Ramsay Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 3 2 1 $389,950

Arguably located in one of the best streets in the area and is convenient to Schools, transport and major shopping. A perfect home for the first home buyer or...

On top of the world...

91 Sealy Lookout Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 2 $975,000 ...

Positioned approximately 300 metres above sea level, this property boasts some of the most breathtaking views that the Coffs Coast has to offer. Located at the top...

Affordable Diggers Beach...

42 Driftwood Court, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $535,000 ...

New to the market and located in beautiful Diggers Beach this three bedroom, contemporary home offers vibrant feature walls, large north facing entertaining deck...

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

Rental Homes Harder To Find

HARD TO FIND: The rental market has tightened on the Coffs Coast

Rentals fall short

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Altitude site plan by Harley Graham Architects.

Estate offers affordable, sustainable units and strong community

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!