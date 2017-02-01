Firies receiving false alarms as smoke causes confusion

"The smoke can be quite deceiving,” said a Coffs Harbour Fire Station spokesperson.

WITH the smoky skies causing confusion amongst concerned residents, the local fire service say they have received a barrage of phone calls and false alarms.

A spokesperson for the Coffs Harbour Fire Station revealed they responded to a false alarm last night where fire fighters were called to an apparent blaze burning at Sawtell Headland.

"We were called to Sawtell Headland because people thought there was a fire burning there, but really all this confusion is being caused by the bushfire near Grafton.”

"The smoke can be quite deceiving. Last night and Monday night we received a lot of phone calls.

"Residents should download the app Fires Near Me for information on current fires burning, and only if you see an actual fire should you call the station.”

A number of fires have been burning in the Yuraygir National Park area to the east of Grafton.

Keep a track on bush fires and grass fires here: http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fires-near-me.