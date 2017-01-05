Fire razes double storey Woolgoolga building

Fire has destroyed a two storey automotive repair business in Woolgoolga tonight.

FIRE has torn through a double-storey automotive business in Woolgoolga.

NSW Fire and Rescue crews were called to the Coffs Coast Collision Centre on Featherstone Dr on Wednesday around 8.50pm.

Woolgoolga and Coffs Harbour-based firefighters arrived to find the building engulfed in flames.

Several explosions were heard at the scene as flames billowed from the top storey.

Eight fire appliances were called to the scene to contain the fire, including the Coffs Harbour Fire Station's aerial pumper which focused its hoses on extinguishing the blaze on the upper floor of the building.

It took firefighters around 40 minutes to contain the fire.

A number of LPG tanks began venting under the intense heat, causing firefighters some concern during the containment effort.

Police said a fire investigation is underway and engineers will conduct a structural integrity assessment on the building on Thursday morning.

At this stage, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.