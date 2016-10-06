Fire permits suspended on the Coffs Coast

Forestry Corporation and National Parks crews are currently working to extinguish a 3552ha fire at Station Creek, which is now contained.

HOT, dry and windy conditions have caused fire permits in the Coffs Harbour and Bellingen Local Government Areas to be suspended until further notice.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) made the decision to keep the local community safe from bush and grass fires, said NSW RFS superintendent Sean McArdle.

"In hot, dry and windy conditions, fires can start quickly and spread rapidly, and the potential is there for dangerous fire weather to eventuate in the coming weeks,” supt McArdle said.

"While fire permits have been suspended, we encourage residents to undertake other activities to protect their property from fire, such as clearing leaves from their gutters and removing flammable materials from around their homes.”

Temperatures are expected to rise in the lead up to the weekend, with 30 degrees and north-westerly winds of 10-15kmh forecast for Saturday.

Forestry Corporation and National Parks crews are currently working to extinguish a 3552ha fire at Station Creek, which is now contained.

A number of other fires are keeping NSW RFS volunteers busy across the North Coast, including a 2700ha fire burning near Moparrabah in the Kempsey Local Government Area.

Supt McArdle said all residents should take the current conditions seriously and make sure they have a completed and rehearsed Bush Fire Survival Plan to protect their family and property, should they be threatened by fire.

"If you are not prepared for the bush fire season then you must act now,” he said.

"All households should have a Bush Fire Survival Plan so residents know what to do, particularly on days of increased fire danger, because there is no room for complacency when it comes to bush fire safety.”

For more information on current fire danger ratings, or to download a Bush Fire Survival Plan, visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or phone the Coffs Harbour Fire Control Centre on 6651 6133.