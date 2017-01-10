Filmmakers descend on Coffs Harbour for festival

A still taken from the film Tickled which will feature at the Coffs Coast's Screenwave International Film Festival in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen this week.

SCREENWAVE International Film Festival is in full swing with audiences pouring into cinemas in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen to see some of the best new titles in world cinema.

This week sees the first of SWIFF's festival guests arriving in Coffs Harbour to attend screenings of their films, answer audience Q&As, and connect with festivalgoers.

On Friday and Saturday there will be back-to-back filmmakers coming to discuss their films.

Lee Matthews, the producer of new Aussie comedy Emo The Musical, will talk about independent filmmaking and the making of a musical on Friday at the Jetty Theatre at 4.30pm and at the Bellingen Hall on Saturday at 1.30pm.

David Farrier, the director of festival favourite, Tickled, presented by Stephen Fry, will also be speaking with audiences at both the Jetty Theatre on Friday at 6.45pm and Bellingen Hall on Saturday at 4pm.

Directly after Tickled on Friday at 9pm, Australian actor Aaron Glenane (Drift) provides a career best breakout performance in new bush gothic thriller Killing Ground.

Aaron has previously acted alongside Cate Blanchett and Robert Redford in Truth, was previously in Home and Away, and in the new AACTA-winning Australian program Molly.

"A big part of the film festival is giving audiences an opportunity to find out more about what goes on behind the scenes on a film set,” SWIFF Artistic Director Kate Howat said.

"It's not often filmmakers and creatives of this calibre come to the Coffs Coast, so we're really excited to host them at SWIF.

This week's SWIFF screenings take place Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the Jetty Memorial Theatre and Saturday and Sunday at Bellingen Memorial Hall.

For more information and tickets call the Jetty Theatre Box Office 6652 8088 or visit swiff.com.au.