Film Festival final day

OOH LA LA: Burlesque artists are the subject of the festival's final film night.

TONIGHT the 2017 Screenwave International Film Festival comes to a close with a gala event at the Jetty Memorial Theatre.

The closing night film, League of Exotique Dancers, follows the stories of Burlesque artists who performed during the heyday of Burlesque in the 1960s, as they travel to Las Vegas to perform one last time for crowds at the Burlesque Hall of Fame.

The screening of the film will be accompanied by a live Burlesque performance by Danica Lee (Miss Burlesque NSW), delighting audiences and generally being a bit cheeky. Plus video introduction from award-winning director, Ramu Rau. .

League of Exotique Dancers will be the 72nd feature film screening for the Coffs Coast's film festival.

"There is still a full day of screenings today at the Jetty Memorial Theatre, including inspirational dance doco, Ella, award-winning Mexican thriller A Monster With A Thousand Heads, and the closing night film, League of Exotique Dancers,” said festival director, Dave Horsley.

"It has been a lot of organising and help from many pairs of hands to get SWIFF up and happening for the local community. Thank you to all of the audiences and volunteers that make it happen.”

Tonight audiences will receive a drink on arrival and canapes. Starting 6pm for 7pm.

For tickets and closing night bookings, call the Jetty Theatre box office 6652 8088 or visit www.swiff.com.au.