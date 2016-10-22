Festival of golf set to be bigger and better than ever

FORE: The Coffs Harbour Golf Club's fairways and greens are in perfect condition for today's start of the Pure Blonde Festival of Golf.

THE staff manning the Pro Shop at Coffs Harbour Golf Club are preparing to be run off their feet for the next nine days.

The 66th annual Pure Blonde Festival of Golf tees off this morning with events running every day through to next weekend and club professional Matt Allan said there'll be no time for staff at the club to rest.

"It's basically a busy Saturday competition day every day for more than a week," Allan said.

"We've got good fields and we're just flat stick all week. It's a great week."

The festival isn't just for local golfers either.

Among the 2000 rounds of golf booked this week are players from not only all corners of NSW but interstate as well.

Proof of how popular each day's competitions are comes from Allan lamenting he won't be able to play as much golf this week as he'd like.

"I wanted to play pretty much every day but it's actually booked out," he said.

"I'm trying to get a game for Wednesday and Friday but those tee times are booked."

Allan said players this week will once again get to enjoy the club's challenging 27 hole layout while it's in its finest condition.

"It's so good at the moment," he said."The job (course superintendent) Justin Sheehan has done is just unbelievable. Weather hasn't been on his side the whole year really and to get the course to where it is now is just an unbelievable effort."

Play starts today with a single stableford event for both the mens and ladies while tomorrow is a mixed 4BBB stableford competition.

The festival culminates next weekend with the North Coast Amateur Open and Ladies Classic.