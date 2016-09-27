Festival draws in record crowd with its multicultural flavour

Sydney bhangra dance troupe Rhythm of Bhangra flashed its colours at the Woolgoolga Curryfest on Saturday, September 24.

THE sights, sounds and flavours of the eleventh Woolgoolga Curryfest could have transported you to the heart of India.

Woolgoolga Curryfest event manager Carl Mower said the event attracted its largest crowd yet.

"If we're not over 17,000 (people) I'll be mistaken," he said.

The weather was picture perfect on Saturday as thousands of people from as far as New Zealand made their way to the Woolgoolga foreshore.

Photos View Photo Gallery

While Mr Mower said the festival was a celebration of Sikh and Punjabi culture, it also drew in stalls of other cuisines from around the world.

Among the curry stalls were African, Greek and Japanese.

"It's a celebration of multiculturalism," Mr Mower said.

Mr Mower said it was the biggest Curryfest yet and had to expand it into Queen St to accommodate for the large crowd.

"It's been a highly successful event, the crowds were here far earlier," he said.