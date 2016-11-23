Feral cats targeted on Coffs Coast

HANDS ON: Jetty Dunecare volunteers helping control feral cats on the Coffs Coast.

JETTY Dunecare has set its sights on feral cats on the Coffs Coast in a bid to protect native animals.

Project manager of the feral cat control program Peta Fairbairn said the program had been running for six years at Boambee Beach as part of a NSW Environmental Trust project.

She said 16 feral cats had so far been removed from the site which had taken huge pressure off the local native wildlife.

A feral cat trapped by Jetty Dunecare.

Peta said feral cats had been a big problem for native mammals, reptiles and nesting birds.

Cat traps from National Parks and Wildlife Service were regularly set to remove feral cats.

Peta said the not-for-profit group of volunteers had joined efforts with Coffs Harbour City Council and Landcare.

"Our volunteers feel very proud of the work they do in helping the recovery and maintenance of this beautiful local bushland and its fauna,” Peta said.

"We have a wonderful group of volunteers helping to improve our local bushland and it is well documented that working in serene natural surroundings can have enormous mental and physical benefits for people.”

Peta said Jetty Dunecare met every Tuesday and Saturday to work on land between Coffs Creek and Boambee Beach from 7.30am.

If you are interested in joining Jetty Dunecare, phone 0421906656.