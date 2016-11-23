29°
News

Fear for carers as they struggle to help others

Nikki Todd | 23rd Nov 2016 1:31 PM
Natasha Whitaker with her brother Mark.
Natasha Whitaker with her brother Mark. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WATCHING her mother struggle with the burden of caring for her younger brother, who suffers from a mental disability, has prompted a Banora Point woman to take a stand.

Natasha Whitaker, 41, is undertaking research as part of her Honours degree in Social Sciences at Southern Cross University, delving into the accommodation and support options available for people on the Disability Support Pension.

Originally from Coffs Harbour, where her brother and mother still live, Ms Whitaker said her family had struggled with her brother, now aged 39 years, diagnosed with several mental disabilities since childhood and unable to fully care for himself.

"My brother is on the Disability Support Pension for life,” Ms Whitaker said.

"He struggles on a weekly basis to make ends meet, to eat, to pay his essential bills and to literally survive; quality of life does not come into play on an income such as the DSP.

"Over the years I have watched my mother pay my brother's rent, struggle to get him accommodation due to the stigma in the rental market of being on any kind of pension.

"She has struggled to get him help, paid his medical, dental, psychology bills and made sure his house is always clean and his daughter is fed and clothed well.”

CARER CONCERN: Natasha Whitaker with her mum and brother.
CARER CONCERN: Natasha Whitaker with her mum and brother. Contributed

Ms Whitaker said her mother did not receive any government benefits as she did not live with her son.

She cannot gain government help because she does not live, bath or feed him even though she often drives 10 to 15 minutes to bring him a home-cooked tea at night,” she said.

"My mother is literally stretched between her life, her work and my brother and his daughter. She is 60 this year and retirement is looming and I fear for her health, her mental health, her social life and her ability to even retire.

"I also fear for the day when I will take her place, as his help.

"With the housing shortages, pressure is placed on those with incomes such as the DSP and rental prices are hard enough for me to pay, let alone a father and daughter on a pension.”

Ms Whitaker, who aims to pursue a PhD, is hoping her research will prompt government change.

"I feel the only way to help my brother is to give a voice to this cohort and try to spark some interest or policy change around this issue,” she said.

Ms Whitaker is calling for residents in a similar situation to contact her as part of her research.

FAST FACTS:

If you are caring for someone on the DSP and suffering financial and social hardship and would like to share your story contact Natasha at ianandtash@bigpond.com

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  carers allowance disability support pension natasha whitaker southern cross university

Fear for carers as they struggle to help others

Fear for carers as they struggle to help others

Banora Point family fear carers carrying too much burden

New email scam claiming to ATO targets NSW

NEW SCAM: A new scam, claiming to be the Australian Tax Office, is doing the rounds across New South Wales.

Email scam downloads ransomware onto computer devices

Two arrested in high-speed police chase

NSW Police generic.

Police were alerted to the stolen rental car near Grafton

Feral cats targeted on Coffs Coast

HANDS ON: Jetty Dunecare volunteers helping control feral cats on the Coffs Coast.

Help protect our flora and fauna

Local Partners

Fear for carers as they struggle to help others

Banora Point family fear carers carrying too much burden

Motorcycle rider collides with pole

westpac rescue helicopter , visit to woolgoolga public school Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate

Believed to have suffered serious leg injuries

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Still life exhibit is still the best

ON THE WALL: Having a sneak preview of the EMSLA works are Cath Fogarty, Cultural development gallery and history services co-ordinator CHCC and Heather McKinnon, president Friends of Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

EMSLA Awards return to Coffs Harbour

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Mel B claims she is the only member of the Spice Girls that hasn't slept with Robbie Williams.

Aleyna FitzGerald crowned Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model finalist Aleyna FitzGerald.

RUNNER-UP Sabine Jamieson, from Byron, will also pursue modelling.

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West is about to step back into the spotlight

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

Jennifer Lawrence wants to give birth to her dog

Jennifer Lawrence really, really loves her dog

X Factor winner Isaiah ready to tackle the pop charts

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace.

TEEN credits regional upbringing for keeping him grounded.

Kanye West hospitalised after tour cancellation

HIP-hop star reportedly suffering from exhaustion.

Entry level North Sapphire Opportunity!

13 Reicks Close, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 1 2 Buyers Guide...

Discover unlimited possibilities with this exciting package. Whether it be your family home, an exciting addition to your rental portfolio or an opportunity for...

Chance of Ocean views from a second level, backing golf course

Lot 188 Helmsman Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto ... $275,000

This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto the ever popular Woolgoolga / safety beach golf course. It has a 18.754 mtr front &...

Life Could Be A Holiday

11/8 Hearnes Lake Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $135,000

Life could be a holiday all year round in this self-contained, cabin located in Gateway Lifestyle The Pines, just south of Woolgoolga at Hearnes Lake. Situated on...

Build 2 homes &amp; Chance of ocean views from second level

Lot 185 Helmsman Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are dual occupancy ... $310,000

This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are dual occupancy backing onto the ever popular Woolgoolga / safety beach golf course. It has an 10...

Chance of ocean views from a second level

Lot 186 Helmsman Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto ... $280,000

This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto the ever popular Woolgoolga / safety beach golf course. It has an 8.1mtr front 33.35 ...

Northerly Aspect gentle slope

Lot 180 Helmsman Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This blocks building envelope is a gentle slope. Its attributes are northerly ... $260,000

This blocks building envelope is a gentle slope. Its attributes are northerly aspect. It has a 23.4 mtr front & 13 mtr back. It also has a 37.55mtr colour bond...

Luxurious Coastal Lifestyle

17 Gresham Drive, Woolgoolga 2456

House 6 4 3 $845,000

From the moment you enter the front door, the quality of workmanship and fittings is evident, built by Brian Hopwood, this home offers the best of everything with...

Modern Industrial Shed - Prime Location - Fully Let

4/13 Industrial Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 Contact Agent

Centrally positioned in 'The Complex' and enjoying maximum exposure to busy Industrial Drive, this high profile unit is the perfect addition to your commercial...

Spacious beachside family home!

8 Nardie Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 Buyers Guide...

There's a reason why only four properties in this street have been offered to the market in the past five years! Consider the superb location, the easy stroll to...

Sensational Sapphire Beach Style!

19B San Simeon Circuit, Sapphire Beach 2450

Town House 4 2 2 $499,000 ...

Superbly designed and with it's fresh, stylish simplicity this generous and deceptive townhouse is fully equipped to let the good life begin! Positioned in what is...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on Airbnb.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!