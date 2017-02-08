Father's love for fishing daughter knows no depths

MICK O'Shea went to drastic measures to retrieve his daughter Harlow's second ever bass - but most importantly his $25 dollar lure.

The Illawarra and South Coast Bass Fishing Club angler targeted a secret spot on the Macleay River with his five-year-old daughter, when a bass hit the lure and immediately buried itself in thick snags under the opposite bank.

After the bass refused to come out, Mick did what any good father would do to impress his daughter.

He took the plunge and swam to retrieve the fish, and of course the lure.

"What made me do it so much was my daughter just standing there," he said.

Mick, wearing a GoPro, followed his daughter's line into the depths where it was stuck with the fish still hooked.

He managed to free the prized fish and netted it to bring back to the bank his daughter was fishing from.

GOT IT: Harlow O'Shea, 5, holds up the bass her father Mick retrieved from underwater snags in the Macleay River. Mick O'Shea

Mick said he was regularly joined by his daughter when fishing.

They fished the Macleay River last December, when this footage was captured, but Mick uploaded it earlier this month and shared it on the Fishing, Brag Board. Mid North Coast Facebook page.