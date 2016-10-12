22°
A fatal turn: local road deaths nearly triple in a year

Claudia Jambor
| 12th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
NSW police Highway patrol officers Coffs Clarence LAC. snr const. Mark Whittaker, snr const Paul Thorn, Highway Sgt. supervisor Jarrod Langan.. 07 October 2016. 07 October 2016
NSW police Highway patrol officers Coffs Clarence LAC. snr const. Mark Whittaker, snr const Paul Thorn, Highway Sgt. supervisor Jarrod Langan.. 07 October 2016. 07 October 2016 Trevor Veale

DEATHS on Coffs/Clarence roads have nearly tripled in 12 months with 16 fatalities this year alone, NSW Police say.

The latest police statistics reveal the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command has the highest fatality rate this year in the Northern Region - which consists of 12 local area commands starting from the Hawkesbury River to Tweed Heads.   

In 2015, there were six deaths on roads in the Coffs/Clarence LAC and police are concerned that this year, 16 people have died on our roads.  

The high fatality rate has left Coffs/Clarence Highway Patrol supervisor Sergeant Jarrod Langan at a loss.  

Sgt Langan said police were doing everything in their power to ensure motorists were driving responsibly including regular traffic operations such as Operation Slowdown at the long weekend, clear signage in roadwork areas, and enforcing to heavy penalties for speeding and mobile phone use.

Mobile phone use was cited by Sgt Langan as a harmful factor contributing to crashes throughout our area.   

"Using a mobile phone, either talking or texting while driving, is playing a significant role in injury and fatal crashes on our roads," he said.  

"Potential for a fatal crash is extremely high when these devices are used while driving."

Sgt Langan urged motorists to take care when travelling on our roads. 

"People need to take personal responsibility every time they get behind the wheel," he said.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  fatalities, hwy patrol, police, road

