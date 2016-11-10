Farmers fear for free trade under Donald Trump

So what will happen to the Trans-Pacific Partnership and free trade between the United States and Australia under President-elect Donald Trump?

AUSSIE farmers are concerned the United States of America's President-Elect Donald Trump may set about rolling back free trade agreements across the Pacific in his first 100 days in office.

Donald Trump's claims during the election that the US should move away from open markets and towards national protectionism have concerned the National Farmers' Federation.

NFF president Brent Finlay last night said any move away from agreed free trade agreements would be to the detriment of agriculture in Australia.

"With the US Presidential election now called for Donald Trump, any move by the new administration to implement protectionist measures is of concern to Australian farmers," Mr Finlay said.

"Australia exports over 70% of what we produce, so any trade damaging measures such as increases in tariffs, reductions in import quotas or increases in US domestic subsidies will hurt Australian farmers and other exporting nations.

"The US is a major partner in trade and investment and we trust that the strength of our relationship will place us in good stead going forward.

He said Australia must not give up the substantial gains that come from trade and opening up new markets.

During his campaign, Mr Trump promised to withdraw the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the proposed 12-nation pact with Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Chile and Peru.

Federal Trade Minister Steve Ciobo last night moved to assure Australians the country will continue to trade with the United States, despite concerns for the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

"After today's result the TPP is less likely, than likely," Mr Ciobo told Sky News.

"The fact is we have worked alongside each other for many years, we are strong economic friends, strong defence friends."

The Trump trade plan away from globalisation calls for using the power of the Executive Order to impose a 45% tariff on a broad swath of imports from China, 35% tariffs on items produced in Mexico and arbitrary tariffs of between 15% - 45% for any country deemed to be a "currency manipulator."

Prime targets include the European Union, Japan and South Korea, which, taken together with China and Mexico, represent five out of America's top six trading partners.

Economists have claimed these protectionist tariffs would be the precursor to a destructive chain of events that would harm manufacturers and consumers in both the U.S. and Asia and would lead to disrupted supply chains, imploded trade relationships and ultimately trade wars.