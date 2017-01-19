Fans invited to meet Jets at training session

FLYING IN: Catch the Newcastle Jets at the free training session at the international stadium on Thursday.

THE Newcastle Jets will roar into Coffs Harbour next week, bringing football fans more than just the city's first A-League W-League double header against Melbourne City.

To celebrate the city's first top-flight competition matches, The Coffs Coast Advocate and the Jets' community partner Greater Bank are offering four lucky locals the ultimate sideline experience.

Australia's greatest Socceroo, Tim Cahill, will also be part of a big week of football on the Coffs Coast and the Jets will hold an open training session and skills clinic at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on the Australia Day from 9.30-11am.

"As the team based in northern New South Wales, the Jets are really excited to be bringing a home game to Coffs for our local fans and other community members,” Jets chief executive officer Lawrie McKinna said.

"The open training session will be a great opportunity to see the players train and meet them afterwards for autographs.”

"Day-before-game training sessions are normally closed but we want to have the chance to engage with the local community and let young local players meet our players.”

Thanks to Greater Bank, the first 100 people through the gates will receive a free bacon and egg roll cooked by the Coffs Harbour Lions Club.

Greater Bank Coffs Harbour branch manager Kylie Deans said the bank, in association with Coffs Coast Advocate, was also offering four lucky locals a money-can't-buy game experience.

"As a customer-owned bank our focus is on community so we are helping our community get the most from this special football match as well as help the Jets better connect with the Mid North Coast community,” Kylie said.

Soccer fans have the chance to win one of two double passes, which includes special on-pitch sideline seating, refreshments and a post-match meeting with Lawrie McKinna and the Jets players.

To enter, head to the Advocate's website and click on the What's On tab to access our online competition portal.

Highlight at next Friday's A-League W-League double header the Newcastle Jets v Melbourne City include The Inspirations Paint Shootout Challenge just inside the main gates, photos with Jets' mascot JetMan and the half-time Greater Bank goal celebration challenge with $500 up for grabs.