Family's struggle: "We just want to give her the best life we can”

Being diagnosed with Global Development Delay means Annika cannot speak or understand, and she will soon have to learn to walk all over again.

A LOT of us arguably take for granted the simple things in life. Being able to go for a stroll or even say good morning to our families is not something we usually think to count our blessings for, but for ten-year-old Annika Kedzlie these have never been an option.

Diagnosed with Global Development Delay means Annika has a long history of medical conditions and cannot speak or understand. She will soon have her third surgery on both her feet, and will have to learn to walk all over again.

This is why Annika's family have started a well-needed fundraiser.

"Getting Annika to school everyday is a challenge on its own. Because of her medical conditions, her size and weight makes it increasingly harder to lift her into the car," said Annika's mother, Allison.

"The Go Fund Me Account is to raise money for a car and modifications for wheelchair access.

"After her surgery she will be unable to leave the house if we don't have the access for her."

On top of this, Annika also suffers from visual impairment, epilepsy, Scoliosis and rare neurological condition Microcephaly.

She has two siblings, who Ms Kedzlie says can unfortunately miss out due to Annika's high needs.

"School holidays are especially challenging to do anything as a family as we have to rely on help from my mum, nan and respite because there are things she can't do like our other daughters can," she said.

"She has become increasingly frustrated when our daughters go out to play and she can't. She can't walk long distance, which does make life hard for us all."

Despite having endured a lot through her short life, Annika is determined and takes whatever life throws at her.

"Annika is a beautiful, happy girl and we just want to give her the best life we can," said Ms Kedzlie.

If you would like to donate to the Kedzlie family's campaign, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/car-and-modifications-for-annika