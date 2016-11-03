Family-owned Coffs Coast bus company calls it a day

COFFS Coast family-owned company Ryans Bus Service has announced it has been formally purchased by Sydney-based company Forest Coach Lines.

Ryans has thanked its staff and the wider community for the support it has received it operating numerous school and public bus runs, as well as offices in Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga and Grafton, over the past 73 years.

"We would like to note that both Naomi Guerts and Nigel Tooth will continue on managing the offices and staff in Coffs, Woolgoolga and Grafton as per normal, and you can continue to speak to them as you do now on their current phone numbers," the company said in a statement.

"Sam and Jenny Tooth have officially retired as from November 1.

"We would also like to thank all of our valued staff members, both current and past, for being the face of our company as well as forming part of our own extended family.

"Forest Coach Lines are excited by the opportunity to work with the community as we have over the past seven decades, and will aim to deliver the same high level of service that Ryans Bus Service have provided.

Ryans noted that for passengers, both public and school, there would be no immediate changes to services.