Fire has destroyed a family home at Emerald Beach Heights Rd, Emerald Beach overnight.

A FAMILY has been forced to flee as their Emerald Beach home was engulfed by flames overnight.

Firefighters were called to the Emerald Beach Heights Rd address about 3.45am.

Around 50% of the home was destroyed by fire, with the rest badly damaged by smoke.

The cause of the fire is at this stage undetermined but suspected as being suspicious.

Police are investigating.

More to come.