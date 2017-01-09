Famed rock drummer passes away

IN MEMORIAM: Australian rock drummer Johnny Dick, who famously played drums with Billy Thorpe and The Aztecs passed away on the Coffs Coast on Friday, aged 73.

THE Australian music industry is mourning the death of famed rock drummer Johnny Dick.

Johnny Dick famously played drums with Billy Thorpe and The Aztecs between 1965 and 1966.

Friends say Johnny, who lived on the Coffs Coast, passed away on Friday.

Throughout his career in music he played in a number of Australian rock bands.

He was also a member of In Focus 1969 - 1970, Fanny Adams 1970 - 1971, The Wild Cherries Drums 1971 - 1972, John Paul Young and The All Stars Drums 1975 and the The Stevie Wright Band.

Johnny Dick was aged 73.