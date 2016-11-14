28°
Extra police on the beat for rally weekend

14th Nov 2016 4:30 PM

A HIGH-visibility policing operation will be in place on the Coffs Coast this weekend for the Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

General Duties officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command and across Northern Region, and specialist officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command and Licensing Police, will focus on road safety as well as anti-social and criminal behaviour.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Commander, Superintendent Mark Holahan, urged motorists making their way to the event to always drive to the conditions and take regular breaks during their journey.

"Police will be out in force targeting speeding, drink-driving and seat-belt offences, while also ensuring motorists are paying attention to the conditions and not putting themselves, or other road users, at risk," Supt Holahan said.

"Both marked and unmarked police will be patrolling all major roads and back streets in the lead up to, during and following the event, to ensure motorists leave the rally driving to the professionals.

"There's no excuse for poor driver behaviour and dangerous antics will not tolerated by police.

"Drivers should also allow for changes to traffic conditions due to road closures and plan their trip ahead of time in preparation for possible delays, with large crowds expected in the area," Supt Holahan said.

For all special event traffic information, including road closures, special event clearways and live traffic reports, visit: www.livetraffic.com.

Supt Holahan said the major police priority will be maintaining the safety and security of competitors, spectators and the wider community across the four days.

"Police have been working closely with event organisers, private security, local government and other agencies to ensure Rally Australia 2016 is safe and enjoyable for everyone involved," he said.

"We will be maintaining a high-visibility presence in the local area and surrounding towns throughout the event and anyone caught doing the wrong thing will be dealt with accordingly.

"This annual event has been a great success as the local community has really embraced the spirit of the competition and I look forward to continuing that legacy during Rally Australia 2016."

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs clarence local area command coffs harbour kennards hire rally australia mark holahan nsw police rally australia world rally championship

