Extensive damage after 'mini-cyclone' batters Urunga

Jasmine Minhas | 12th Jan 2017 1:00 PM
FREAK STORM: SES responded to over 28 jobs in Urunga last night.
FREAK STORM: SES responded to over 28 jobs in Urunga last night. John Gass /TWE280212ses

A MASSIVE clean up is underway after the Urunga to Mylestom area was battered by what has been described as a "mini-cyclone” last night.

Coffs Harbour SES unit controller Bill Roffey said two SES teams responded to around 28 jobs in Urunga, Repton and Mylestom which saw extensive wind damage, fallen trees, and a tediously long blackout.

"We had a pretty big night last night, responding to 28 jobs in the Urunga area. There were incidents of wind damage, trees falling down on houses, and wind just absolutely ripping through properties,” he said.

"You can imagine how big that number is considering it isn't such a big town.”

The Urunga Golf Club was hit particularly hard, and has been forced to close as multiple trees have been ripped from their roots on the course.

"At least a dozen trees have fallen. We probably won't be able to open for another week or so,” said Club manager Greg Engel.

Bob Austin, who lives opposite the club, witnessed some of the damage take place.

"I didn't hear anything for a short time, maybe ten minutes. Then I looked out the front and saw that one of the trees was down.”

Residents also report a blackout struck the area and lasted around 5-6 hours.

A massive clean up was underway this morning after the Urunga to Mylestom area was battered by what has been described as a "mini-cyclone” last night.

