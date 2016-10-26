Even the brave are in need of support

SUPPORTING THE BRAVE: Olga Szymfeld, Lisa Hall BM and Sue Butler will start a support group for Australian Bravery Awardees.

ON THE night of November 19, 2006, Lisa Hall's life changed forever.

In a violent home invasion, Lisa stood up to an intruder armed with a gun and who had broken her brother's neck.

She placed her own life on the line to protect her brother, Terrence James Shorter.

"Everything changes, nothing ever stays the same. It changes and it never goes back,” Lisa said.

For her lifesaving actions she was awarded a Bravery Medal.

Almost 10 years later, Lisa is still shaken by the incident and battles post-traumatic stress disorder but she wants to reach out.

Now she wants to be able to offer her help to support others on the Coffs Coast community who have gone through similar experiences and were nominated for a bravery award.

"There is nothing in Coffs for this sort of thing,” she said.

"The only service is Victims of Crime counselling.”

Lisa said the counselling services offered by Victims of Crime was a start to the healing process but more was needed.

Along with the counselling process, Lisa said support from others who had experienced similar incidents could help PTSD sufferers get through day-to-day life.

She made it clear the Coffs Coast support group for Australian Bravery Awardees would not be a counselling service but just a support group.

Lisa said one of the big aspects of the support group would be the focus on the family.

"It's about the families. The families get forgotten,” she said.

Speaking from her experience, Lisa said she kept the details from that night in 2006 hidden from her children.

"It wasn't until last year, 2015, that I spoke to my kids about it,” she said.

But keeping this incident from her family applied strain on her family relationships and caused more stress.

"Hence why their mother became a more over- protective mother,” she said.

The support group will be held at the Boambee East Community Centre from Wednesday, November 9 from 10am.

For more information, phone Lisa Hall on 66545448 or email her at lizzylou1965@hotmail.com or visit forbravery.org.au.