ETC announces $120,000 funding for local communities

PEOPLE interested in making a positive difference to their community are being encouraged to apply for funding from not-for-profit company Enterprise and Training Company Limited (ETC).
ETC Chairman Rod McKelvey said ETC was making available $120,000 in community grants as part of the ETC Community Support Fund.
"The fund is designed to help organisations reduce disadvantage, generate opportunity, increase support services and/or build capacity in the communities in which we operate," Mr McKelvey said.
He said organisations could apply for up to $10,000 each and applications would be assessed based on how well they align with ETC's focus on employment and training, and meet one or more of the funding objectives:
- Contribute to reducing disadvantage faced by the unemployed and/or other disadvantaged groups
- Support the availability and/or sustainability of employment and training opportunities
- Enhance community support services and/or build community capacity
Mr McKelvey said the ETC Community Support Fund had supported many worthwhile initiatives benefiting a broad range of people.
"It's incredible the projects we've been able to support over the past five years," Mr McKelvey said.
"Some of our local beneficiaries have included:
- The NSW State Emergency Service
- Lifeline
- Westpac Rescue Helicopter
- Orara Valley Fair
- Coffs Harbour Preschool
- Coffs Coast Can Do Cancer Trust
- Coffs Harbour Showground
- Coffs Coast Toy Library
- Curryfest Woolgoogla
- Tyalla Primary School
- Woolgoolga Mens Shed
- Sawtell Meals on Wheels
- Coffs Community Mens Shed
- Karangi Public School
- Business & Professional Women Coffs Harbour
- The Regional Conservatorium
- The Botanic Gardens
- Woolgoolga Chamber of Commerce
- Autism Spectrum Australia
- Marine Rescue Woolgoolga
- The Smith Family
- Corindi Pony Club
- Warrina Women & Children's Refuge
- Camp Quality
- Kinchela Reserve Landcare Group."
A recent donation from the ETC Community Support Fund is giving Autism Spectrum Australia (Aspect) the support needed to open a new autism-specific school in Coffs Harbour.
Local parent Laura Daley said it was a dream come true for her family.
"I have two young boys who are both on the Autism Spectrum and I am so excited that Aspect is coming," Ms Daley said.
"The original plan was for Aspect to have just a satellite class here but now we're going to have a full blown school - it's incredible."
According to Ms Daley there were many local families eager to access the new school's services.
"There already is a large waiting list. Even parents from Grafton and Nambucca have said they are happy to travel here to use the facility," Ms Daley said.
The new school in Howard Street is expected to open in Term 2 this year.
For further information and/or to apply to the ETC Community Support Fund visit www.etcltd.com.au/csf
