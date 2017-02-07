ETC announces $120,000 funding for local communities

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: ETC has gifted funding to many worthwhile community projects.

PEOPLE interested in making a positive difference to their community are being encouraged to apply for funding from not-for-profit company Enterprise and Training Company Limited (ETC).

ETC Chairman Rod McKelvey said ETC was making available $120,000 in community grants as part of the ETC Community Support Fund.

"The fund is designed to help organisations reduce disadvantage, generate opportunity, increase support services and/or build capacity in the communities in which we operate," Mr McKelvey said.

He said organisations could apply for up to $10,000 each and applications would be assessed based on how well they align with ETC's focus on employment and training, and meet one or more of the funding objectives:

Contribute to reducing disadvantage faced by the unemployed and/or other disadvantaged groups

Support the availability and/or sustainability of employment and training opportunities

Enhance community support services and/or build community capacity

Mr McKelvey said the ETC Community Support Fund had supported many worthwhile initiatives benefiting a broad range of people.

"It's incredible the projects we've been able to support over the past five years," Mr McKelvey said.

"Some of our local beneficiaries have included:

The NSW State Emergency Service

Lifeline

Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Orara Valley Fair

Coffs Harbour Preschool

Coffs Coast Can Do Cancer Trust

Coffs Harbour Showground

Coffs Coast Toy Library

Curryfest Woolgoogla

Tyalla Primary School

Woolgoolga Mens Shed

Sawtell Meals on Wheels

Coffs Community Mens Shed

Karangi Public School

Business & Professional Women Coffs Harbour

The Regional Conservatorium

The Botanic Gardens

Woolgoolga Chamber of Commerce

Autism Spectrum Australia

Marine Rescue Woolgoolga

The Smith Family

Corindi Pony Club

Warrina Women & Children's Refuge

Camp Quality

Kinchela Reserve Landcare Group."

A recent donation from the ETC Community Support Fund is giving Autism Spectrum Australia (Aspect) the support needed to open a new autism-specific school in Coffs Harbour.

Local parent Laura Daley said it was a dream come true for her family.

"I have two young boys who are both on the Autism Spectrum and I am so excited that Aspect is coming," Ms Daley said.

"The original plan was for Aspect to have just a satellite class here but now we're going to have a full blown school - it's incredible."

According to Ms Daley there were many local families eager to access the new school's services.

"There already is a large waiting list. Even parents from Grafton and Nambucca have said they are happy to travel here to use the facility," Ms Daley said.

The new school in Howard Street is expected to open in Term 2 this year.

For further information and/or to apply to the ETC Community Support Fund visit www.etcltd.com.au/csf

