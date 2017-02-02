Escape to a suburban sanctuary

SUBURBAN BLISS: This private oasis at Boambee East is for sale with unrealestate.

THE Real Estate Property Guide team stepped into a suburban oasis this week at Boambee East.

This stylish lagoon-side family home at 51 Kinchela Ave will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Unrealestate principal and selling agent Kerry Hines said the home is a true escape from the everyday grind.

"It has a central location, close to everything, yet it's almost a private oasis," she said.

"Step into the open plan living area and take in the outlook over the lagoon and stunning black pool and you can't help but feel like you're on holidays."

The home stretches across a flexible floorplan, designed to create areas where everyone can enjoy their own space.

There are multiple living areas inside as well as the stunning outdoor room bedside the pool and barbecue pavilion with powder room.

While essentially four bedrooms, the home can be converted to five bedrooms, as the current owners have by using the media room.

The master retreat is a sumptuous escape with views across the pool to the lagoon and a luxurious ensuite with bath and separate walk-in wardrobe.

"Designed with minimal maintenance in mind, this is a home to move in and enjoy; it's a great entertainer with room for all the family to enjoy."

