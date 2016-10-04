Entries open for bcu Coffs Tri

GET READY: Record numbers are expected to enter the 2017 bcu Coffs Tri to be held in Coffs Harbour on the weekend of March 4 and 5.

ENTRIES for the 2017 bcu Coffs Tri are now open with early bird prices available until November 25.

The event on March 4 and 5 will be an Age Group ITU World Championship Qualifying Race and double as the NSW State Championship Event.

"Being awarded a world championship qualifying event from Triathlon Australia is not only a coup for the event but also for the Coffs region,” event director Sinclair Black said.

"Entries have only been open for a week and early indications suggest we are going to reach record numbers very quickly.

"The event has something for all ages and abilities and we encourage early registration as we anticipate entries to sell out.”

The bcu Coffs Tri is a spectacular course and showcases the essence of Coffs with a harbour swim, cycle on closed roads and a run around the Jetty foreshores, incorporating the southern break wall.

"We are expecting numbers to increase substantially for the 2017 event as many triathletes will use the event for their chance to qualify for the World Championships,” Black said.

The bcu Coffs Tri Standard Distance race (1.5km swim, 40km cycle, 10km run) will carry points towards selection for the ITU Age Group World Championships in Rotterdam in September 2017.

Village Sports is offering a total prize purse of AU$4500 for the top three overall male and female place getters and is expecting to attract a high calibre of professional athletes from around the world.

The bcu Coffs Tri will be in its fifth year in 2017 and the event has grown significantly since its inception in 2013.

"It is empowering for Village Sports to be endorsed by Triathlon Australia. We are excited to continue to deliver a world-class event and to add even more reasons for people from all over Australia to come and visit the beautiful Coffs Coast,” Black said.

Village Sports is delighted to have headline sponsor bcu on board again for the 2017 event, as well as major sponsors C.ex Coffs and Coastal Works.

"These sponsors have been with us from the outset and we are extremely grateful for their ongoing support,” Black said.

Along with the popular standard distance event with individual and team options, the bcu Coffs Tri includes an Enticer triathlon (375m/10km/2.5km), as well as races for children aged 6 - 14 and promises to be a weekend full of racing action for all ages, motivations and abilities.

A new challenge has been introduced for the 2017 event, the bcu Scoot for Schools Challenge, with cash prizes for schools with the most number of participants.

Entries for the bcu Coffs TRI on March 4 and 5 2017 are now open at www.villagesports.com.au.