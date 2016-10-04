25°
Sport

Entries open for bcu Coffs Tri

4th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
GET READY: Record numbers are expected to enter the 2017 bcu Coffs Tri to be held in Coffs Harbour on the weekend of March 4 and 5.
GET READY: Record numbers are expected to enter the 2017 bcu Coffs Tri to be held in Coffs Harbour on the weekend of March 4 and 5. Nashys Pix

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ENTRIES for the 2017 bcu Coffs Tri are now open with early bird prices available until November 25.

The event on March 4 and 5 will be an Age Group ITU World Championship Qualifying Race and double as the NSW State Championship Event.

"Being awarded a world championship qualifying event from Triathlon Australia is not only a coup for the event but also for the Coffs region,” event director Sinclair Black said.

"Entries have only been open for a week and early indications suggest we are going to reach record numbers very quickly.

"The event has something for all ages and abilities and we encourage early registration as we anticipate entries to sell out.”

The bcu Coffs Tri is a spectacular course and showcases the essence of Coffs with a harbour swim, cycle on closed roads and a run around the Jetty foreshores, incorporating the southern break wall.

"We are expecting numbers to increase substantially for the 2017 event as many triathletes will use the event for their chance to qualify for the World Championships,” Black said.

The bcu Coffs Tri Standard Distance race (1.5km swim, 40km cycle, 10km run) will carry points towards selection for the ITU Age Group World Championships in Rotterdam in September 2017.

Village Sports is offering a total prize purse of AU$4500 for the top three overall male and female place getters and is expecting to attract a high calibre of professional athletes from around the world.

The bcu Coffs Tri will be in its fifth year in 2017 and the event has grown significantly since its inception in 2013.

"It is empowering for Village Sports to be endorsed by Triathlon Australia. We are excited to continue to deliver a world-class event and to add even more reasons for people from all over Australia to come and visit the beautiful Coffs Coast,” Black said.

Village Sports is delighted to have headline sponsor bcu on board again for the 2017 event, as well as major sponsors C.ex Coffs and Coastal Works.

"These sponsors have been with us from the outset and we are extremely grateful for their ongoing support,” Black said.

Along with the popular standard distance event with individual and team options, the bcu Coffs Tri includes an Enticer triathlon (375m/10km/2.5km), as well as races for children aged 6 - 14 and promises to be a weekend full of racing action for all ages, motivations and abilities.

A new challenge has been introduced for the 2017 event, the bcu Scoot for Schools Challenge, with cash prizes for schools with the most number of participants.

Entries for the bcu Coffs TRI on March 4 and 5 2017 are now open at www.villagesports.com.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  bcu coffs tri, coffs harbour, coffs tri, triathlon

Waterfall Way crash causes traffic slowdown

Waterfall Way crash causes traffic slowdown

Paramedics were called to the scene at around 2.30pm to reports of a vehicle rollover.

Temperature forecast to reach highest since April

MERCURY RISING: It is forecast to reach 30 degrees on Saturday in Coffs Harbour.

Weather tipped to reach 30 degrees at the weekend

Entries open for bcu Coffs Tri

GET READY: Record numbers are expected to enter the 2017 bcu Coffs Tri to be held in Coffs Harbour on the weekend of March 4 and 5.

Entries for bcu Coffs Tri are open with early bird prices available

Man charged over alleged glassing at Coffs Harbour venue

Police generic

A man has been charged over an alleged glassing in Coffs Harbour

Local Partners

BUSHFIRE UPDATE: Camping grounds remain closed

CAMPING grounds remain closed as fire crews look to consolidate and deepen containment lines

Daughter's dying wish leads to another Transplant Games

Michelle Manning hangs on to the medal her daughter Nyree won in rowing at a previous transplant games. Michelle and her son are going back to the games representing a donor family after donating Nyree's organs after her death.

MICHELLE Manning still holds Nyree's silver medal with pride

Buskers are back and set to entertain

The Blackstreet Boys performing at the Club Coffs Buskers Village. 27 September 2014 Photo Gemima Harvey/ Coffs Coast Advocate

Catch the action of the Coffs Harbour International Buskers Festival

Latest deals and offers

Madonna is suing building owners

Madonna is suing building owners

MADONNA has filed a court case against the Central Park West co-op for not allowing her family into her apartment.

Chris Brown unlikely to be charged

Chris Brown is unlikely to be charged with assault

Liam Gallagher: The Oasis film will give you orgasms

Liam Gallagher certainly has tickets on the new Oasis film

The Block keeps Seven's X Factor at bay

The Block's Ben and Andy.

THE TV ratings races heats up as new shows debut after footy finals.

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

Photographer being questioned after Kim Kardashian West was robbed

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris pictured in their winning master bedroom and dressing room in a scene from The Block.

NEWCASTLE parents win big with massive master bedroom.

Kylie eliminated after long fight on Australian Survivor

Australian Survivor contestant Kylie Evans pictured with Matt Tarrant.

FIREFIGHTING mum couldn't topple show's core alliance.

Coastal Charm At Arrawarra

24 Arrawarra Beach Road, Arrawarra 2456

House 3 2 1 $739,000

Perfectly positioned in the much sought after beach village of Arrawarra, you'll discover a stunningly renovated and rejuvenated queenslander style residence that...

Island &amp; Headland Views At Safety Beach

29 Lakeview Avenue, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $659,000

With only minutes' walk to the beach, this tropical gardened, well-appointed 4 bedroom home with DLUG is situated on a North East facing allotment in safety...

Ultimate lifestyle at The Jetty...

3/58 Mildura Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $995,000

With north facing 180 degree ocean, estuary and hinterland views, this property has all you need. Within walking distance to restaurants, shops and beaches, what...

City Centre Home...

45 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $345,000

This 3 bedroom home features a good sized living area plus casual dining in the kitchen, 9' ceilings and decorative cornices, covered patio area at the rear, a...

SOUTH URUNGA DEVELOPMENT

8138 - 8140 Pacific Highway, Urunga 2455

Residential Land Expressions of interest are sought for the purchase of Lot 1 [DP ... Expressions of...

Expressions of interest are sought for the purchase of Lot 1 [DP 792596] with an area of 8464.6 square metres and Lot 2 [DP 792596] with an area of 85.64 Hectares...

Brand New &quot;Sawtell Ridge Estate&quot;

97 Mimiwali Dr, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Are you looking for that brand new family home close to Sawtell? Than look no further. Situated in the "Sawtell Ridge Estate" is this four bedroom + study home...

&quot;Exudes Character &amp; Charm&quot;

95 Beryl Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 2 $429,000

Be amazed by the potential of this stunning home the moment you walk through the doors. This huge 5 bedroom home exudes character and charm and is set on a 697 sq...

Too Good To Pass Up...

14 Bailey Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $435,000

3 bedroom home on a 720m2 corner block with a covered front verandah and wrap-around, north-facing patio overlooking the back yard and pleasant bush views.

A perfect place to start...

7 Maple Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Perfect starter home or even investment property. Conveniently located close to all amenities and perfectly positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac. Features of the home...

Chance of Ocean views from a second level, backing golf course

Lot 188 Helmsman Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto ... $275,000

This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto the ever popular Woolgoolga / safety beach golf course. It has a 18.754 mtr front &...

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Spring property hard to find

SHORT ON SELLERS: Spring is yet to see the usual influx of vendors keen to sell.

Spring selling season off to a slow start

Coffs region is hot property

The region’s housing market is looking up, with projects on the radar in Tannum Sands and Boyne Island.

Units and houses are both pulling strong returns for Coffs

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'