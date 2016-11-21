Ensure 'fully sick' schoolies doesn't mean seriously ill

WITH school leavers set to embark upon the annual 'schoolies' post exam break, NSW Schoolies revellers are being urged to party responsibly and look after their friends.

With thousands of school leavers due to descend on party hot-spots like Coffs Harbour and Byron Bay over a three-week period from tomorrow, NSW Ambulance Inspector Glen Eady has urged those taking part in the 'schoolies' festivities to ensure they stay safe.

"Regrettably, every year we see paramedics called out to assist hundreds of school leavers who come to grief through misadventure, be it through carelessness or poor choices," Inspector Eady said.

"While the majority of school leavers are able to enjoy themselves without incident, unfortunately paramedics are called out all too often to provide emergency, and sometimes life-saving, medical care."

Inspector Eady said paramedics will provide 24 hour coverage in Byron over the next few weeks with extra resources on the frontline, especially after hours when incidents usually arise.

"We expect to treat people under the influence of alcohol, people suffering from substance abuse, people who are injured from assaults. We will treat people for serious trauma injuries, many of them related to intoxication or risk-taking behaviour," he said.

"With people also likely to spend a lot of time on the beach or in pools, it's important to stay safe and remember that alcohol and swimming can be a dangerous mix."

Inspector Eady issued a caution that NSW Ambulance considers any abuse or intimidation of on-duty paramedics - be it verbal or physical - to be completely unacceptable.

"We take a zero tolerance approach to any form of violence towards our staff and will work closely with NSW Police to ensure that offenders are pursued to the full extent of the law."

Inspector Eady said that while Byron Bay traditionally draws the largest number of revellers in NSW, school leavers should ensure they take care and celebrate responsibly wherever their post school celebration takes them.

"We are appealing to school leavers: drive carefully, behave responsibly and remember that one silly decision could have dire consequences for the rest of your life."